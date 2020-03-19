As the city of Ammon improved Midway Avenue, several problems have arisen that no one seems to care about. A huge issue is that the 25 mph speed limit is ignored. Thank you to those that stay within a reasonable speed. To the rest who go 40 to 50 mph, shame on you.
My new issue is the landscaping. The city of Ammon left berms all the way down on both sides of the street. Supposedly so we could decorate and landscape as we wanted in front of our houses, plain and simple, to save them money on concrete. A lot of people bought rock, planted grass or did nothing.
There is a bicycle lane. When I was walking last year, I could not believe the bicycle tracks in the berms. Rocks, pea gravel, where these kids are peeling out, making a mess. Then they were on my property riding their bicycles, with my new expensive landscaping, not the berms. I went out today and someone had driven a four-wheeler through the river rock, throwing rocks all over, deep ruts.
What is wrong with people? Tell your kids to be more respectful of other people's property.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls