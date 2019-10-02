Thanks to the city for almost restoring South Boulevard from 17th Street to Sunnyside to its former state. We appreciate the admission of lack of forethought and the expeditious restriping of the street. I do question the restriping, however. Why did they paint the extra-wide double yellow lines, which takes space from the bike lanes, rather than a single broken line? Was that just vengeance for having to restripe it, or are police going to be required to issue tickets to anyone crossing a double yellow line? And why is there still a turning lane from Rogers Street on South? There are only seven driveways and one street that connect in that area. I don't mean to sound negative, because this is so much better than it was. I just question the logic of the fix.
On a different why — why don't the Trump haters and Trump lovers give it up already? They continue to berate each other in this column with "in response to" letters. They are only spewing vitriol, accomplishing nothing and wasting a lot of ink. The election is many months away. Idaho has only four electoral votes and our area is only a small part of our state. Please find a new subject.
Harlin Summers
Idaho Falls