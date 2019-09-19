The U.S. wants free trade: no tariffs worldwide. China is one of our biggest trading partners but has the highest tariffs in the world (they also steal trade secrets and break World Trade Organization rules). The world wants us to make China back down. However, those other countries are seeking new trade with the U.S. and China. China is offering them special deals until China can restart unfair trading practices. Communist countries always have plans to break agreements with free countries.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls