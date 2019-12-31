Doyle Beck’s crude caricature of my columns on impeachment hardly warrant a reply, but they do provide a teaching moment, with the hope that he will learn how to advance civic dialogue.
First, Beck engages in political labeling, which amounts to a lazy citizen’s way of replying to an analysis with which he disagrees and is unable to refute on substantive grounds. It is better to select specific points and offer a counter analysis, grounded on an accurate representation of arguments presented. Quotations are useful.
Second, he asserts that the impeachment effort is “entirely politically motivated” and that I’m “okay with that.” Neither assertion is true. Speaker Pelosi demonstrated great patience before announcing the inquiry into Trump’s grave offenses. If Beck had read my columns, he would understand the origins of the impeachment power in England and its development in the Constitutional Convention in the framers’ own words. Impeachment was designed not for petty political reasons, but for offenses that rock the foundation of the system, as Trump’s surely have, by any constitutional standard.
Third, without evidence, Beck accuses me of “sloppy analysis.” Bald assertions are not a substitute for point-by-point responses to specific sentences, or even paragraphs, that fall into that category and are without merit.
Beck should know that I’m not worried about my scholarly credibility. Peer-reviewed articles and continued speaking invitations across the nation, grounded on years of intense, nationally recognized research by conservatives and liberals alike, sustain my confidence. Beck’s opinions, largely frivolous, cannot be the measure of valid constitutional analysis.
David Adler
Idaho Falls