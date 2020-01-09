Mr. Weinpel was correct to argue that “Congress stands as arbiter,” meaning it enjoys plenary authority to apply any standard to support a presidential impeachment. But the Senate has the same authority to reject it.
My old friend, Tim Hopkins, was partly correct when he referred to Sen. Crapo and me as “solid lawyers ... in their day.” But neither of us has lost our “solidity.” When I trained, hired and supervised more than 100 California trial lawyers in “my day,” I looked for the capacity to see and argue both sides of an issue.
My core point: It is a very bad idea to proceed to impeach a sitting president without solid, credible evidence. Tim Hopkins claims that “both Jay Gaskill and Mike Crapo ... would apparently have us believe that all of the evidence produced during the Trump impeachment hearings is nonsense.” When either party attempts to ground impeachment mostly on hearsay, opinion and innuendo, it degrades the proceeding to political theater. No competent defense attorney would passively allow a client to be tried on evidence this insubstantial. If this impeachment were a criminal charge against the lowliest of crooks, a motion to dismiss would be routinely granted.
I suspect that this Congress needed to adopt a lower standard to save face. This is probably why Nancy Pelosi, who opposed impeachment at the outset, is reluctant to submit the charges to the Senate.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls