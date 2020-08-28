The recent column by Nick Contos lays bare his fundamental lack of understanding of the Idaho Constitution and the statute governing the emergency declaration by Gov. Little.
Under Idaho Code 46-1008, the governor may declare a state of emergency. He is not required to obtain permission from the legislative branch to do so. This code further enumerates the powers granted to the governor during a declared emergency.
Then Contos complains that the governor demands the legislators submit to him all bills to be considered during a special session. He calls this outrageous.
I would refer him to Article IV, section nine of the Idaho Constitution which states, in part, “The governor may, on extraordinary occasions, convene the legislature by proclamation, stating the purposes for which he has convened it; but when so convened it shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation.”
Cantos should be embarrassed by his lack of comprehension, but I doubt if he will be. It is very clear that Gov. Little is doing nothing more than following the statute and the Idaho Constitution. Cantos claims the governor’s actions are outrageous; I claim his column is outrageous.
Jim Overholser
Idaho Falls