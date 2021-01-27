Adam Frugoli, you showed courage in admitting that you contracted COVID-19 and warning us that you underestimated its seriousness and long-term consequences. Thank you.
But didn’t your brush with this disease open your eyes to the fact that COVID-19 is not only causing long term disability but killing people? Over 400,000 of us in fact. As many Americans have died from this virus in the last year than in all of World War II, and we have no idea how many will struggle with long term consequences like you.
Yet your party is spending an inordinate amount of energy and resources fighting for the “freedom” to put their neighbors at risk. They are trying to bring down a governor who is simply following common-sense health measures intended to keep Idahoans safe. And for what? For the right to not have to put on a mask in the grocery store.
Medical professionals are pleading with us to continue to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated when our turn comes. Normal life could be right around the corner if we all do the right thing. Would you summon your courage once again and ask your party leaders to agree to pull together and protect our neighbors from what you know is a dangerous virus? Perhaps explain that it’s the best way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all.
Adam, you could save the lives of the neighbors that I know you care about. Then when this is over, fewer will have died, and the rest of us will be back to normal with our freedoms intact.
Jackie Stephens
Idaho Falls