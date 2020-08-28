Absolutely not, Mr. LaBeau. Any Idaho business that openly flaunts the law to make a political statement must be subject to tort law. By ignoring Idaho Public Health and Welfare mandates, these businesses are willfully putting their employees and customers at financial and medical risk. If there are threats of lawsuits and rising insurance costs, they either comply or put their business at risk.
Reasonable judges should recognize the emergency status of the governor’s declaration and our Public Health service’s shifting knowledge of this biological threat. Reasonable judges should require higher thresholds for filing lawsuits and proof of negligence. If they don’t, the problem is with the judge, not liability law.
Your proposed liability reform would remove any incentive for businesses to comply with Gov. Little’s declaration of emergency. In effect, it usurps the power of the executive branch. Yes, it is the Legislature’s responsibility to enact laws. In this case, the Legislature should take up a discussion of laws necessary to protect our citizens from this airborne biological threat. Look at the history of food safety law. Businesses and governments enforce food safety laws and regulations. Customers have the right to choose whether to risk ignoring food safety recommendations.
In principle, legislation like food safety laws could be enacted to protect public health from the airborne transmission of COVID-19, thus allowing customers to choose to wear or not wear a mask. The Legislature needs to do its job and let the governor do his.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls