I've a question for Andi Elliott. Elliott asks, in a letter titled "Not allowing guns on premises is a liability," if " ... they have noticed that most mass murders happen in gun-free zones." Which is actually not the case, as the shooting in the Walmart store in Texas, as far as I have read, was in a store which allowed open or concealed carry.
My question to Elliott is: How many mass murders have been thwarted by people carrying permitted weapons — concealed or not — before the police arrived? Can't recall any myself. I'm all for gun ownership and carrying by responsible folks, but I haven't read anything yet about people with legal, accessible weapons stopping any mass shootings. Maybe folks like Elliott should just start cruising stores and monitoring this situation. Just wondering.
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls