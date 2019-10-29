Thank you, Andy Elliott, for expanding on the new huge spending project regarding the police station. As I have said numerous times in the Post Register, there are two excellent empty buildings (Deseret Industries on E Street and C-A-L Ranch on Anderson). Both places have ample parking and huge interiors for all their needs.
Buying the stockyards for a new building down in a deep hole is absolutely stupid.
Citizens are to their necks in taxes the way it is without saddling them with $10 million-plus. Save money and use existing structures and don't listen to whiny non-ordinance enforcing cops.
I had a talk with some people from Juneau, Alaska who know Bryce Johnson (our chief of police). They said he didn't do anything up there either. Too bad we don't have a chief like we did in the '50s and '60s. They knew how to get things done for a lot less money. I guess we will have to live with it.
On and on.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls