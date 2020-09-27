Thank you, Anne Callison, for mentioning that there is still time to comment on the Targhee expansion plans. I just submitted my support for the expansion and was very happy to be aware of the opportunity to participate. The Forest Service had a very nice online comment page that made it quick and easy. I have property interests in Driggs, I ski and am hoping the expansion brings economic development to the valley and causes Grand Targhee to survive. They employ locals, and they bring in the tourist money needed for Driggs and Victor to survive too.
Yes, the expansion will change things, but I am hopeful in the expansion to bring something better than the bankruptcy of the resort, which was another outcome of doing nothing. This resort needs to keep up with other resorts as a travel destination in order to survive.
Lennia Machen
Idaho Falls