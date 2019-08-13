In your editorial about the Idaho Freedom Foundation, you refer to the National Association of Scholars as having a “neutral, authoritative sounding name.” Aw, shucks. It was nice of you to point out something positive about NAS, even if the next thing you say has the texture of 80-grit sandpaper. NAS you say is "a rather small, fringe campus activist group with a history of pushing to change college curricula to fit its ideology."
We've had our name for a couple of generations and more than 10,000 members, many who would be surprised to learn that we are "fringe," but it is true that we advocate for improvements in higher education, including the end to racial segregation. Our other fringe ideas include teaching Western civilization and American civics, controlling college costs and upholding academic freedom.
Peter Wood, president of National Association of Scholars
New York, New York