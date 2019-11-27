I want to start by saying I have the utmost respect for anyone who serves our country, and if anyone should be able to give their opinion and be heard, it is a veteran. Bill Craig's generalization of Jackie Stephens was, however, unfortunate at best and maybe a little mean spirited. I truly do not believe that there are many people in Idaho that could care less about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is a New York Democrat, which really, truly, is nothing like an Idaho Democrat. Climate change, in my opinion, is very real, and I hope we all try to understand what needs to be done about it. Jackie Stephens, whether you agree with her or not, is an involved member of our local society.
I truly believe she does so with no malice or personal agenda; she is just trying to help make a difference. I know with 100 percent confidence that there are many, many conservative and liberal labeled people in our area who are trying to do the same thing from local all the way up the ladder. I admire and respect all who try to be involved and try to make our local society and our world a better place. They can do so with differing opinions and directions, and in most cases, there is merit to arguments on both sides.
I refuse, as should you, Mr. Craig, to demonize and marginalize people who do not see things exactly as I do. Cooperation and understanding have led to a whole lot more progress than nasty rhetoric and name-calling. Just ask our current Washington, D.C., politicians — all they do is partisan fighting and name-calling, and nothing gets done.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls