Yes, Bull Craig ... because your letter was full of bull. I, for one, have never, and I challenge you to prove me wrong, stated that Mr. Trump has "ruined my life." I have probably said that he is an idiot, a buffoon, a narcissist, a racist and Putin's lapdog, but I have never said that he ruined my life.
You see, Bull, all of us folks you named in the letter are happy, progressive, forward-thinking people. We don't like the direction that Mr. Trump is taking our nation — not your nation. Our nation is not afraid to speak out. I, for one, will continue to do so.
As forward-thinking people, we know that Trump is not the problem. People who elected Trump are the problem. Thankfully, those people are a minority of America who used an outdated and broken electoral system to elect our current blunderer in chief. Oh, and by the way, Bull, when you call someone out by name please have the courtesy to spell their name properly, and then I'll call you Bill, Bull.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot