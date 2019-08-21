In view of the unrelenting attacks on this president by those associated with the left, I want to compliment Bill Craig for his fine analysis. In the years I have lived, I have never witnessed such visceral hatred as has been emanating from the most extreme elements of a (supposedly) American political party toward an elected president.
Despite all of the good he has done, that is seldom mentioned. That has had positive and beneficial effects for broad sectors of the population, and those who persist in their tirade have done material damage to civil discourse and to our political system. Although I attend church, I am not especially religious. On the other hand, during my lifetime, I have been exposed to certain fundamental values that are taught by all branches of the Christian church. One of which is that we should not hold judgment against those whose behavior we despise. We will be held in judgment when we leave this life. It is the behavior that is in question here. Meanwhile, live life to the fullest, seek happiness, engage yourself in something that will be of positive benefit to society and the nation. There is much to be thankful for in living where we do, where the fundamental values that have, for the most part, underpinned American society are still the norm and are largely intact. It is one the last, best parts of the America many of us have known.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby