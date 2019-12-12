I was told by the Post Register editors that there was a limit of two printed commentaries per person per month. Based on that, I really hate to submit this article as it doesn't address an item or issue that really should be addressed.
However, because Bill Craig's article in Dec. 6's Post Register closed with his asking for my snide remark of his article truly demonstrates, justifies and proves the point I made about his trashing and belittling the Idaho Falls police department in an earlier article. He doesn't know what he's talking about.
Mr. Craig, I don't make snide remarks. I come straight at you on the issue, no beating around the bush, unlike the absurdity or silliness in your climate change article.
We are very fortunate to have one of the finest police departments in this country who perform their respective jobs in the most productive ways possible, in spite of not having the kind of facility they really deserve and should have.
The unfortunate part is the failure of the past city leaders in not pursuing a much needed new fire station and an equally much-needed police station simultaneously as they should have done has and is now truly hurting the ability to get a police facility built.
It has taken the mayor and City Council over six years to get to the point of getting a place to build it. I certainly hope it doesn't take six or eight more years to get it done. That would be worse than the planned Event Center.
By golly, I did get a real issue in.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls