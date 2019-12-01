Based on your comments in a recent Post Register article, there is strong reason to believe you have no idea what you're talking about.
This city Idaho Falls finally has a police department that is actually well managed, is diversified, has extremally high morale and has, is and will continue doing a great job without the benefit of a standalone police station and the latest technology to further their abilities to perform their jobs.
No city official, from the mayor down, should be in office if they don't support and pursue getting a stand-alone police station soon — period.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls