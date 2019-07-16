I am taking Bob Goetsch up on his challenge for “any Republican to make a moral argument for the creation of this crisis and treatment of these poor people." First of all, I’ll address his assumption that we have a lack of compassion for the poor. Welfare certainly is for helping those who can’t help themselves. However, the system is so abused that it has become a cop-out and excuse for people to ignore their personal responsibilities to help themselves.
Second, his assumption about antipathy toward racial justice. Apparently, it’s a privilege to have white skin. The only privilege it gets you is the accusation of racism.
Let’s insert the Smollet case and the Covington Catholic students case where false accusations were made by leftists trying to promote racial division. And your equal access to voting rights should apply to legal citizens of the United States, not an open border policy that allows anyone to break the law by coming illegally then getting to vote on our laws.
Now regarding abortion, you chose the incest scenario disregarding that a majority of cases are for convenience from personal poor decisions. Republicans are not the ones that lit up the Empire State Building pink and applauded the demise of a baby nine-month in utero that could now be dismembered. You ask, "What moral justification is there for such cruelty?” Look up the definition of morals and when pointing your finger, look at the three pointing back at you.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby