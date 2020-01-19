Bob, Bob, Bob. You state that commentators on CNN and MSNBC praised Soleimani while demonizing Trump. Yet you give us no evidence of that. Now, I don't watch CNN, but I do watch MSNBC a lot. I have seen no one — no one — praising General Soleimani. I have seen quite a few, maybe a lot, of commentators demonizing Mr. Trump.
When the commentators question Mr. Trump's decision to kill an Iranian general, no one ever says that Soleimani was a good guy. To a person, the commentators say he was evil, and a bad guy who deserved to die. But the question is: Eas it smart to kill him? Trump and his mouthpieces want us to believe that Soleimani was the only bad guy in Iran, that there is no one who will step up and take his place and that we neutered Iran by killing him. Soleimani was an Iranian general. As such, he had a lieutenant who will step up and take his place. In fact, that has already happened. He has been replaced.
Come on, Bob. It's time to put up. Please provide us with a link showing "liberals" praising Soleimani. I don't think you can.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot