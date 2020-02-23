In a previous letter, Bob Ziel claimed he was happy with the president except, oh, maybe he’s a little uncomfortable that he uses the word “bulls---.”
Trump belittles and bullies anyone and everyone who isn’t completely reverent to him. He calls women dogs, sluts and pigs, and publically mocks their normal bodily functions like an immature eighth-grader. And, of course, we all remember what he said to Billy Bush and about paying off Stormie Daniels with campaign funds.
Rather than trying to bring our nation together, Trump is deliberately stoking fear and hatred not only between the parties but between all of us. He labels his enemies with childish monikers and spreads false stories about them. He fires everyone who dares speak out against him and publically humiliates those he can’t fire.
And then there are the lies. Lies, lies, lies. It doesn’t matter what the truth is anymore. Trump tells fantastical versions of what he wants us to believe. Most of his lies are easily disproved but he keeps repeating them until we’re confused and tired. The magnitude of his lying sails above anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.
Under Trump long-standing norms are tossed aside like confetti in the wind. He is plundering our national treasure and recklessly spending our tax dollars to prop up the stock market. The deficit is soaring to unseen heights, yet Republicans are cowering as if their principles no longer matter.
But Bob Ziel says he’s okay with all of this. He’s only disturbed by the president saying bulls--- occasionally.
I’ll use the words of my 3-year-old grandson: “That’s weird.”
Jackie Stephens
Idaho Falls