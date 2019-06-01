Responding to Mr. Ziel’s misinformation, with our limited words, here are a few facts.
Racism – As early as 1973, Trump and his father were charged in New York with discrimination against African-Americans in renting Trump's apartments. The Atlantic has many other examples of Trump’s racism. There are recent racist comments against a Hispanic judge, a Muslim Gold Star family and a handicapped reporter. His minority employees are often underpaid or not paid for overtime (see reports about minority employees at his resorts).
Media bias – Because so many of Mr. Trump’s actions are unconstitutional and there is corruption in his administration, the media simply reports facts, not bias.
Immigration – The claim that child separation did not start with Trump is false. Under Obama, children were only separated from parents only when authorities were concerned about their well- being. Children were not put in cages and none died while in custody.
North Korea – Trump has repeatedly stated he loves Kim Jong-un and gave away a number of concessions without receiving any concessions, especially regarding nuclear disarmament.
Tariffs – Most experts have said that a tariff war is very destructive. U.S. consumers will pay higher prices for imported goods. Our farmers have been irrevocably hurt. China is now importing soybeans elsewhere and the chance of U.S. farmers regaining this market is slim at best.
NATO - On March 23, during an interview with Bloomberg Politics, Trump said he would “certainly look at” getting rid of NATO because it “may be obsolete.”
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls