Thank you, Bob Ziel, for your great article in the Post Register's Jan. 14 edition. I agree that we have had a great president for the last four years. I hope your opinion about history eventually treating him kindly is correct. History is just someone's opinion about what happened. Knowing Trump's feelings about last summer's riots and his emphasis on law and order makes it completely out of character for him to knowingly incite a riot at the Capitol. Many true Trump supporters were there and innocent of any wrongdoing.
I condemn the House for hurriedly ramming through an impeachment without investigation. It would have been more appropriate to have voted a censure. It makes Biden a hypocrite for saying he wants to unite the country. Believe it or not, most Republicans are decent people.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton