Unfortunately, Mr. Ziel is still obsessed with Hillary Clinton and with the misinformation the extreme right has peddled, this time regarding Mrs. Clinton and the “Uranium One controversy.” Using two nonpartisan websites (snopes.com and factcheck.org), here are the facts.
Mrs. Clinton was one of nine members of a committee evaluating the Uranium One issue. So her one vote would not have been significant in the approval process. In addition, “It is also important to note that other federal approvals were needed to complete the deal, and even still more approvals would be needed to export the uranium.”
Referring to “information” provided by someone, Department of Justice officials said, “at no point did (the individual) provide any allegation of corruption, illegality or impropriety on Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, President Clinton, the Uranium One deal or CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States). Nor did they find evidence of illegality or impropriety on Clinton’s part in any of the documents reviewed by the DOJ.” There is much more information available on the two websites I referenced. I only hope Mr. Ziel will look into this information and also research the facts before he submits any other misinformation to the Post Register.
Also since he is concerned about uranium issues, maybe Mr. Ziel could explain why the Trump administration approved selling nuclear technology to the Saudis, a brutal dictatorship that heinously murdered an American journalist. Trump is also bypassing Congress to sell more arms to the Saudis.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls