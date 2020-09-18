Bob Ziel’s recent letter to the editor about Joe Biden’s mental condition seems to need a response. As Bob stated, he has no medical training in this field, and I have none either, just my opinion, as he has his.
After the draft dodger in chief’s comments on military losers and suckers, lies to the American people on the virus that resulted in thousands of deaths and what women let him do to them because he’s rich, I wonder about the mental health of anyone that thinks Trump is a “thoughtful critical thinker.”
As a veteran that served when called, I have no use for this draft dodger that thinks those of us that went to Vietnam were suckers.
Charles Crumley
Idaho Falls