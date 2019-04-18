In Saturday's paper, April 13, I wrote a letter that was critical of Idaho legislators that reintroduced the same legislation that would make the voter initiative process much more restrictive. I did not call legislators fascists or communists. I said "in Germany" when referring to fascism — Nazism — and communism that existed in Eastern Europe/Russia. I also mentioned the "New Deal or center," which is a reference to Roosevelt's Depression Era "new deal or center." When I said, "Fast forward to the 2019 Idaho Legislature," I was talking about the center — not fascism or communism.
Bob Ziel said this was "nasty rhetoric" or "name-calling." Sorry, but read what I said, not what you think. I freely admit that I referred to some "misguided or deaf" legislators as "arrogant." Arrogance is ignoring the clear mandate of Idaho citizens that overwhelmingly testified against the proposed restrictive changes to the initiative and referendum process. Even by the Legislative rule book, this legislation was dead for this legislative session. Arrogance is ignoring this clear citizen mandate and bypassing the established legislative rules.
Last, but not least, I believe that Idaho legislators who championed and voted for a much more restrictive voter initiative process should be recalled or not re-elected. This is my opinion because these legislators failed to represent the public's trust. Thank you, Gov. Little, for listening to Idaho citizens.
John LoBuono
Idaho Falls