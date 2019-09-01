Once again, I am burning the midnight oil. Bob Ziel, you seem to have a knack for bringing them out of the woodwork. I refer, of course, to the latest attempt to mischaracterize your earlier article. Their voices are assuring and confident, in line with an almost desperate need to establish intellectual or psychological superiority. Some of it, as we know, is rather innocent and seems to fulfill a need. But, with others, it touches a sensitive nerve that has been used, increasingly, to intimidate and silence dissent. To the most dedicated, it thrives on ignorance and susceptibility to intimidation.
In the broader, national sense, it is the threat from within which is not being addressed in many of our educational institutions. When a large percentage of high school graduates cannot name the four presidents displayed at Mount Rushmore or have little knowledge of our nation’s history, you have a real problem. An educated electorate is essential to the survival of our republic. I tend to get into generalities, but situational awareness is a fundamental necessity for understanding your antagonist. To refer to an old alliteration, there is a method to my madness. No, I am not an intellectual — heaven forbid. But I am a reader and by nature, an observer.
Keep it up, Bob, and now, as they might say in the Navy? "The smoking lamp is out." - 11:16 MST.
An old Air Force bum.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby