I see that Bob Ziel, in his Jan. 15 letter to the editor, is parroting the right-wing nonsense about liberals mourning the death of Soleimani. Every news program that I viewed amongst the “liberal media” noted that no one was shedding tears over the Iranian government official’s demise. Those programs did state, factually, that he was an admired figure in the Mideast. The various analysts also stated, factually, that there would be dire consequences for this act. It is simply a reasonable conclusion that Trump had not thought through those consequences.
Having not thought of Iranian reactions, Trump was left with bluster and bombast to forestall what he had not foreseen. Having no real intelligence that defined an immediate threat, he shifts his reasons for the assassination from unidentified targeted embassies to revenge for past actions by Suleimani to just the excuse that he was a bad actor.
So, to correct the record for Mr. Ziel, no “leftist media outlets shamefully praised Suleimani.” On the contrary, they attempted to analyze and understand what happened, why it happened and what consequences might come. Unlike Trump, many in the media are trying to think through the nature of the threats we face, how to meet those threats and how our adversaries may respond.
Intelligence and forethought are not hallmarks of this administration, yet it is our service members who face the unforeseen consequences of Trump’s action. Perhaps Mr. Ziel could think of what Trump’s actions will bring upon our troops before he attacks those who do think.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls