Regarding Mr. Ziel’s letter, first, we want to thank him for his military service, which we greatly appreciate. However, we still strongly disagree with most of his letter.
While it is impossible, especially in the internet age, to find any website that is 100 percent unbiased, factcheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, is generally regarded to be in the center (neither liberal nor conservative). And regarding the Uranium One issue, snopes.com provides similar information to factcheck.org. Jose Fernandez, a former assistant secretary of state, told the New York Times that he represented the department on the committee. “Mrs. Clinton never intervened with me on any C.F.I.U.S. matter.”
Where does Mr. Ziel get his information on issues? Trump is selling nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, a brutal dictatorship. Oh yes, Trump seems to prefer brutal dictators rather than our allies. Is Mr. Ziel concerned about these facts?
We applaud Ziel’s concern regarding “loose lips sink ships.” So what about Trump’s use of unsecured iPhones, and Kushner and Ivanka’s use of Whatsapp (which greatly concerns cybersecurity experts)? What about the administration’s plan to lift the ban on selling equipment to Huawei, which our intelligence agencies have warned about? The military has refused to buy their phones. Is he as concerned about this as about Clinton’s email server?
Finally, we do not believe “our” liberal politicians are perfect. We are all human; we all make mistakes. So does Trump. We challenge Mr. Ziel to face reality.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls