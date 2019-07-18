Atta boy, Bob Ziel. You have pinpointed the exact problem the local liberals expound. As a naval aviation sailor during the Korean War (1950-1952), we also had to cling to the adage "loose lips sink ships." On May 1 of those years, (the Communist Happy Day) we were all confined to our base unless we had a flight that day.
I, like you, and I'm sure a host of readers, get a little tired of the continual bashing of our country and President Trump by the liberals that you mentioned in your letter, July 12. You and I, who spent a lot of time in the military defending this country, know exactly what these closed-minded liberals are after. They want open borders as open as Harvey Weinstein's bathrobe. So, people, if you don't like our USA, you are welcome to leave any time, and as the man said, "Don't let the door hit you in the butt as you go."
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls