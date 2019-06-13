Bob Ziel is showing us his shared character traits with his Dear Leader. He is unable to accept honest and accurate criticism without striking back. Now he wants to shift the discussion from the failures of his hero to Hillary Clinton.
Hillary Clinton was the most qualified person to ever be nominated for the presidency. Donald Trump was the least qualified person to ever be nominated for the presidency. Hillary Clinton received over 3 million votes more than Donald Trump. Unfortunately for America, our European allies and planet earth, Donald Trump convinced 70,000 disaffected voters in three rust belt states that he would bring back the 1950s.
I sincerely hope that the good citizens of the United States turn out in 2020 to correct the travesty foisted upon us in 2016.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls