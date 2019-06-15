In response to Mr. Ziel’s criticism of our letter by discussing Hilary Clinton, here’s a comparison of her versus some of Mr. Trump’s national security issues. The FBI determined that Hilary’s use of her private server was sloppy and involved poor judgment but was not criminal. In comparison, as reported by Maya Kosoff of Vanity Fair, “Trump’s unsecured iPhones make Clinton’s basement server look like Fort Knox. Cyber-security protocols, the president has complained, are 'inconvenient.'”
Shortly after his inauguration, Trump hosted two Russian diplomats in the Oval Office and disclosed classified information. He has had numerous private meetings with Putin and Kim Jong-Un with no other Americans present — in some cases not even American translators. We have absolutely no idea what Trump discussed with these leaders. Despite experts determining that Mr. Kushner and Ivanka should not receive classified clearances, Trump overrode them.
Clinton may have received questions in advance during the 2016 primary, but she did not seek help from WikiLeaks or the Russians. Clinton has now been a private citizen for almost three years, and Mr. Ziel should lay to rest his obsession with her. Everyone, including all politicians, has flaws. However, there is no evidence that Schumer, Pelosi and other Democrats have obstructed justice. They aren’t unindicted co-conspirators in the Southern District of New York (individual #1 in the Cohen indictment). There are many ongoing investigations of illegal activity by Trump’s businesses. There are no such investigations for Democrats mentioned by Mr. Ziel.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls