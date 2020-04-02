Bob Ziel’s defense of the present administration’s response to the pandemic sounds like more collective slander directed toward those that refuse to surrender to the party line. Would you trust Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and number 45 to distribute half a trillion dollars at their discretion? It will take a team of experts working in conjunction with one another. Not blind adherence to the Peter Principle.
What we have is POTUS trying to manufacture a monopoly on perception, which is exactly what we don’t need. The daily briefings have turned into a propaganda event praising everything he doesn’t know or hasn’t done. We know coordination and supply chains. Thirty minutes is ample time to inform the public and answer a few questions. The experts could do just fine without that moderator.
We will get through this. It’s unfortunate the governors of this great country are subjected to one more obstacle in their laser focus to battle COVID-19.
Alan Monson
Blackfoot