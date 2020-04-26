I normally don’t read Bryan Smith’s column, but recently I did and realized why I don’t read him. His “one size fits all” tirade objecting to Gov. Little’s restrictions is narrow-minded, to say the least.
In this time of virus crisis, it is up to every Idahoan to follow the governor’s restrictions and that of medical professionals: wear a mask and keep your distance. Sure, we in eastern Idaho have seen only a few cases of the virus and some counties may not have seen any at all.
But if all of us followed the advice of the governor and health professionals, then maybe we can keep our numbers low so that needed medical supplies can be used in counties like Ada and Blaine that have been hard hit. To do otherwise, as Smith suggests, is not the mark of a compassionate, caring person. It is not what Idaho is about.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls