I see Bryan Smith thinks the people of Bingham County need his input to decide how to cast our vote. In local politics I vote for the person I feel will be the best for Idaho.
Travis Oler is a common-sense guy. He doesn’t believe in Rep. Julianne Young’s global conspiracies or the extremist views of the Freedom Foundation. Several Bingham Republicans are supporting a change in our county.
If you want to support our farmers, teachers and Bingham County taxpayers, Travis Oler is the candidate for us.
Ann Miller
Shelley