Local Republican official Bryan Smith states you can’t be a conservative Republican if you sometimes support a Democrat. Here’s why I disagree.
As a conservative constitutionalist, I support candidates that best support the constitutions, plural. For federal office, I generally find that Republican candidates best support the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Constitution limits government and sets national defense as a top responsibility. The last Democrat I voted for was Jimmy Carter, a big mistake. This year my choice will be either President Trump or whomever the Libertarian Party nominates if I decide Trump’s erratic behavior and continued support for unconstitutional spending prohibit my support. Supporting a Democrat for president or federal office is unthinkable.
For Idaho office, I typically face a choice between Republicans that better support the U.S. Constitution and Democrats that better support the Idaho Constitution. The Idaho Constitution sets education and health care as state priorities; many local Republican candidates are deficit in their support for those legitimate government responsibilities.
Steve Piet
Idaho Falls