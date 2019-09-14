I am in shock — I absolutely agree with Mr. Smith's Thursday Post Register column regarding the education of the kids of the country, state and Bonneville County in particular. Whew, the shock is slowly wearing off.
My comments are rather simple:
If one governor can manage and provide leadership to a state, if one mayor can manage and lead a town or city and if one sheriff can provide protection, security and safety to a county, why can't one county be administered to by one school superintendent/administration who provides the required leadership, resources, direction and management for the county's school system? Why?
I have no doubt this would eliminate multiple duplications of personnel and paperwork thus saving millions per year that could be much better spent on assuring all our kids a complete a broad and better education, improve Idaho's nationwide standing from the bottom three 47th, to at least the top 10. In addition, it would provide all those things necessary (salaries, supplies, facilities and space) for the educators to better educate. It would also significantly reduce the ongoing "let's have another bond, tax increase and vote."
I'm still finding it hard to believe I agreed with Mr. Smith, but regarding the kids of Idaho's education, I do.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls