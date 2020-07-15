In Rep. Chad Christensen’s recent guest column, he did not even attempt to counter three of my main accusations. First, Christensen flew to Austin, Texas, at taxpayer expense. Christensen did not deny this.
Second, while in Texas he met with lobbyists. Christensen did not deny this.
Third, Christensen tried to get taxpayers to pay for his wife’s parking garage fee. Christensen did not deny this. Christensen wasted a lot of space issuing non-denials.
If elected as a state legislator, I promise never to travel out of state at taxpayer expense to receive so-called legislative training. The main form of legislative training we need in Idaho is for legislators to meet with their constituents.
Travis Oler
Shelley