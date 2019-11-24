Charles Allen needs to rewrite his defense but using facts instead of his imagination. He claims that if he conducted U.S. government business on a home server, it would be a felony. But that isn’t the situation to which he was supposed to be responding.
So answer again, Charles, with the additional information that exists. Assume that you were given permission by the Department of Energy to install and use a home server and that your predecessor was also given that permission and did the same thing. Also, include the fact that your behavior was investigated by honest members of law enforcement (not hysterical Republicans), and you were found not to have violated any law. Now prove that your actions would be a felony.
You can’t because they wouldn’t be. But you continue to spread this lie about Hillary Clinton anyway.
People who voted for one of the worst people to ever run for president are desperate to soothe their guilty conscience. And they do it by inventing fabulous conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton. In that respect, Charles Allen is no different from the loon that shot up the pizza parlor.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls