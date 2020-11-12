A number of years ago, Cher Stone criticized congressman Simpson by claiming he was a smoker. I saw zero relevance to his performance as a public servant whether he smokes or not. That is just not relevant.
Recently, Cher Stone criticized Barbara Ehart and Janice McGeachin for the support of President Trump. That is absurdly ridiculous and as irrelevant as her criticism of Congressman Simpson. If you want to criticize legislative issues, that is one thing, but criticism of them for supporting another elected official is ludicrous.
Cher, go back under your stone and hibernate.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls