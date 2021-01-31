Mr. Christensen considers Gov. Little’s serious, straightforward explanation of the governing processes involved in dealing with the pandemic as a “tantrum." That would indicate that Christensen was not listening.
Mr. Christensen seems to enjoy the limelight and got himself on the front page again by claiming he will pursue the impeachment of Gov. Little. The article on the business page, indicating support for the COVID-19 containment process by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce in a letter to state legislators, should have run beside it. That letter represented 600 local businesses.
As a citizen and taxpayer of Idaho, it is an affront to me that so many of our legislators are willing to spend time in obstruction and posturing. And then to not even be willing to make allowances for elected representatives who have serious health issues so they can participate through Zoom. Businesses are doing it, schools are doing it but not the Legislature. There are so many important issues for Idaho legislators to address. Idaho is a growing state, and few seem to be looking ahead. We the people need to be far more discriminating when we vote.
E. J. Ecklesdafer
Idaho Falls