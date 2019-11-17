Many of the victims of the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California have relocated to Idaho. These individuals have lost not only their belongings but their homes, their neighbors and their community. They do not need a politician, or anyone else, in their new home disrespecting them and making them feel unwelcome and unwanted.
Idaho is a state of family values. Then why are you rejecting your brothers and sisters who have already experienced trauma of an unimaginable level? You should be embracing them just as quickly and as with much fervor as you embrace their money.
Those of us who have survived the Camp Fire just want to fit it and not be resented. We just want to be welcomed to a new home.
Elissa Crane
Idaho Falls