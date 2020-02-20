Mr. Henry, you understand with all your intelligence, letters to the editor are based on personal opinions. Not meant for front-page news, right? Not my best letter for sure. I was frustrated with the impeachment, then after the long wait for Nancy to send it to the Senate. Democrats spouting iron-clad case, but then wanting witnesses and documents. Crying and whining.
Now I watched this on TV, and it came from the horse's mouths. Saw it with my own eyes. My letter was a happy hour rant. Not proud of that. Twelve letters to correct the lies in my letter? Nancy did not give out impeachment pens?
Count how many times they said the American people want? Focus groups for effective words to be used in the impeachment? Hilary Steel dossier, Obama "Fast and Furious." Oh, the lies. Adam Schiff on TV lying and contradicting himself? Hasn't spoken to the whistleblower, doesn't know who he or she is? We all know now. I hope someone told Adam.
You can have your opinion on Joe Biden and his intentions, and I can have mine. This is America, right? I guess I need to go to CNN and MSNBC for facts. Those people only report the truth. Please do not respond back to me. I really don't care what you think. I will continue to be my unintelligent, erroneous self. I will just get up tomorrow, brush my tooth, go to Walmart and pray I can be as intelligent as you obviously are.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls