I won’t even start to give credence to the tripe by Dan Henry in his commentary on June 2. Every charge made by him has been debunked by the release of the transcripts of the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls, as National Security Advisor Flynn had every right to talk to foreign diplomats.
Later testimony by Susan Rice substantiated that President Obama had prior knowledge of the conversations and told the FBI director to continue the investigation. Additional release of the Senate interviews shows that all associated with the interviews said there was nothing to the story.
Director Comey later bragged how he had sent two investigators to interview Flynn, bypassing White House authorization for such interviews and would never have been allowed to do that to the Obama or Bush White House. Both of the agents reported later that they did not think Flynn was lying, and their report was later edited and changed. As of today, the original 302 documents have disappeared. The report recommended the probe be closed, but Comey asked it to remain open for further review. Additional documents show they wanted to see if they could catch him lying and indict him or get him fired.
There are so may additionally lies and innuendoes that I don’t have enough room for further rebuttal. I am surprised that the editor who approved this hit job did not fact check it or approved of its contents.
Robert (Bob) E. Jones
Idaho Falls