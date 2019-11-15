In Nov. 12's letters to the editor, Dan Henry accused me of lying. I question his basis for the accusation. Does he have special legal knowledge or security training that supersedes the training I received at the Idaho National Laboratory by certified instructors on handling governmentally sensitive and classified information?
According to my training, if I chose to conduct INL and Department of Energy business, including classified and sensitive business, on a home server and not use secure U.S. government systems, it would be a felony. Based on other cases of mishandling classified and sensitive information, I would have been fired, tried and convicted. Secretary Clinton chose to conduct U.S. government business, including sensitive and classified information, on a private server and not use secure government computer systems.
Charles Allen
Idaho Falls