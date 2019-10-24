I had to laugh when I read Dave Adler’s clumsy attempt at political fiction. Just like Adam Schiff, who made up a non-existent phone conversation that sounded like he stole it from a bad gangster movie, Adler weaves a tawdry tale of vice and corruption, of a purported “shakedown” of the Ukrainian president and other acts “profound corruption.”
But it’s all made up. If you want to write good fiction, you have to have a credible plot. You can’t just make up fantastic claims without any evidence; you can’t ignore the fact that there’s a written transcript of the phone call that completely debunks your silly narrative about a president who has gone rogue.
Lastly, Mr. Adler completely loses any credibility he might have had when he makes the ridiculous claim that “a majority of Americans, according to polls, believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office.” If that were really the case, there would be no reason for an impeachment inquiry. With an election coming up in just one year, why not sit back, watch the president implode and let the voters remove him from office? But Rep. Al Green spoke the truth for his entire party when he said, “We have to impeach this president to stop him from getting re-elected.” Show me in the Constitution where that is considered just cause for impeachment. What we are witnessing is not an impeachment, but a carefully orchestrated coup d’etat.
Jeff Manship
Idaho Falls