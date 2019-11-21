David Adler’s opinion column of Nov. 15 is both disingenuous and blatantly dishonest. In his second paragraph, he states facts that are strictly Democrat talking points — accusations that have been made but refuted by all current investigations and documentation.
He then proceeds on the basis of his facts to trash President Trump, and obviously all those who support him, with foreboding predictions of “dark circumstances” that are “hostile to everything that the delegates to the Constitutional Convention sought to achieve.” I certainly hope that Mr. Adler is more honest in his relationships with his family and friends than he is with those who hear and read his political wisdom.
Allen Eberle
Idaho Falls