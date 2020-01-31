David, you are proving yourself to be a partisan rather than a constitutional scholar. Where in the Constitution are abuse of power and use of executive privilege identified as impeachable offenses? Obama abused power by weaponizing the IRS to win his reelection and then the FBI and Department of Justice, trying unsuccessfully to help Clinton win in 2016. Oh, I forgot, he was a Democratic president, so he was above the law. Executive privilege has been used by presidents from George Washington on down. When there are disagreements between Congress and the president, the Constitution allows Congress to take the disagreements to the courts, not impeachment.
The House broke many precedents, and maybe even laws, by holding their impeachment hearings in private. Oh, it’s a Democratic House so they are above the law. Now David wants the Senate to do the House’s job.
Joe Biden as vice president broke a number of laws by enriching five members of his family. Oh, but he was a Democratic vice president, so he’s above the law.
Adam Schiff has repeatedly lied to Congress and now to the Senate. But he’s a Democratic congressman so he’s above the law.
When Congress appropriated funds to support Ukraine’s military, President Trump held the funds until a new president was elected and he was assured that funds would not fall into corrupt hands. He called the new president and advised him not to use the corrupt staff of the previous administration.
Richard Kenney
Idaho Falls