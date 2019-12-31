It seems in the past few months in the Post Register, we've heard ad nauseam from David Adler. Who is he trying to convince? In his Post Register commentary article on Dec. 12, he concluded, "My writings about the Constitution do not turn on ideological preferences."
Who is he kidding? He is extremely biased, and in my opinion, is not really interested in truth and justice, but uses the Constitution mainly as a cudgel to beat down President Trump and the Republicans.
I was really surprised in Adler's Dec. 13 Post Register article, "Simpson mischaracterizes impeachable offenses and the duty of Congress," that he would defend "political weapons" as impeachable offenses. Does Adler believe in the Fifth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution, which contain due process clauses?
Is "due process" important at all to the Democrats? It hardly seems so.
Robert Tripp
Ammon