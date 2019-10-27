I wasn't at all surprised that David Adler in his recent Oct. 22 commentary, "Trump's actions easily justify impeachment inquiry," would defend the Democrat's impeachment spectacle.
Adler is a Trump hater, in three years he hasn't written one decent word on behalf of President Trump. And in this most recent article, Adler showed his bias, deceit and hyperbole. For example, he used such terms as: "The facts are more than indisputable" (only according to Adler; has he read Alan Dershowitz's "The Case Against Impeaching Trump"?); "pressured Ukranian President Voldomyr Zelensky" (President Zelensky said outright he wasn't pressured and there was no quid pro quo); "Trump flagrantly abused the power of his office" (President Trump has the right and obligation to know what is happening in the countries in which we have agreements); "Trump's brazen violation of constitutional limits" (President Trump also has constitutional rights which the Democrats in their secret kangaroo court inquiry have completely ignored).
Adler listed a number of other petty Trump "impeachable" offenses that have no merit. The Democrats are sore losers and have wanted to impeach President Trump from his first day of office. If Adler is looking for "dirt" in the political arena, he would be better exercised to look at Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. I believe our founding fathers would be greatly troubled and embarrassed by the hypocrisy and littleness of the Democratic House of Representatives.
Robert Tripp
Ammon