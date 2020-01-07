If you’ve ever wondered how leftist elites like David Adler think, just read his response to my column on the impeachment of President Trump. Typically Adler chooses to respond to my criticism by ignoring what I wrote in order to instead focus on hurling insults. From his ivory tower, Adler calls me a “lazy citizen” and promises to provide a “teachable moment,” presumably to the masses who might agree with me. Adler does all of this while promising to advance “civic dialogue.”
How nice it would have been to see Adler dissect my defense of President Trump, including the quotes from a respected liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz, who passionately believes the Democrats’ impeachment of the president to be wrongheaded. Instead, Adler hopes that you either didn’t read my column or forgot its contents.
Adler’s letter to the editor might ordinarily merit no response at all. But his comments are typical of the toxic condescension that the left has used as a weapon for a decade. Adler preaches civility, but privately he can't believe he's forced to respond to the simpletons who might disagree with him. It’s precisely the reason why President Trump is under attack. He’s not an academic. He doesn’t have a political background. He’s never worked for a government agency. Yet he here is, the commander in chief, having the temerity to form opinions differing from those of university professors and lifelong agency bureaucrats. That drives the left positively crazy, and anger and frustration are at the heart of Adler’s response.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls